RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II

The Project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2025-2028 investment program of Rigas Udens ("RU"), the water company for Riga and surrounding communities in Latvia with a population of around 610,000. The Project cost comprises the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure. Investments in water supply will reduce the non-revenue water (i.e., water that is produced but not billed due to losses and inefficiencies), while investments in wastewater collection will reduce groundwater pollution. All investments support the water utility to increase its energy and water efficiency. The Project contributes to the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action and will help mitigate market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water and wastewater tariffs in the service area. The Project also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





EIB provides a significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help Rigas Udens to diversify funding sources. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the Project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the Project.