MARCEGAGLIA AMT AND R&D INVESTMENTS

The Project comprises the Promoter's investment plan in advanced manufacturing technology (AMT) and R&D activities to be carried out at its steel processing plants in Italy. Overall, the Project will increase automation and operational productivity, improve energy and environmental efficiency via the use of state-of-art energy management and recovery systems, develop innovative production processes which allow to obtain a higher quality product while having a lower environmental impact. It will strengthen the Promoter's technological know-how in production cycle automation with a view to increasing productivity and energy efficiency and to providing its customers with higher added value and more sustainable products.

The Borrower will benefit from the access to stable and long-term funding and flexibility in terms of availability period, number of drawdowns and competitive pricing. Additional, financial contribution

stems from a possibility to convert or revise the interest rate, a further diversification of Promoter's funding sources, as well as a positive signalling effects and crowding-in of other financiers.