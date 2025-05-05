AQUALIA GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Investments to be financed by the bond issuance are unknown at this stage. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the Promoter to identify, assess, manage and monitor environmental, climate and social impacts and risks, and to ensure that underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation. All project components will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions for most investments. Nevertheless, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required, and in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.