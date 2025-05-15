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VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vietnam : 200.000.000 €
Verkehr : 70.000.000 €
Energie : 130.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/10/2025 : 70.000.000 €
15/10/2025 : 130.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Oktober 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/10/2025
20240237
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
VIETNAM TECHNOLOGICAL AND COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Framework Loan with Techcombank will support climate action and environmental (CA&ES) sustainability in Viet Nam.

The aim is to finance CA&ES projects across the country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists of a multisector Framework Loan (FL) to Techcombank, targeting exclusively eligible projects for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (e-mobility). EIB's involvement will enable Techcombank to access affordable long-term funding, strengthen its balance sheet, and offer competitive long-term climate financing to its clients, encouraging private sector investment in CA&ES projects.


Techcombank is one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. The bank is actively integrating global ESG standards into its operations and provides a range of financial solutions to support businesses and individuals transition towards a green economy.


This operation fully aligns with the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy, the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan, and the priority for sustainable growth and jobs. It matches EU policy priorities for Vietnam under the Priority Area 1 objective of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, particularly the "Greener, smart, and more efficient energy consumption and production" subheading, and will be implemented through the Team Europe Initiative on "Climate-resilient, low-carbon circular economy." The operation will contribute to several SDGs, facilitate Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnership towards a green, carbon-neutral economy by 2050, support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and build new renewable energy capacity to meet strong electricity demand.


Additionally, it could address environmental externalities by increasing renewable energy in Vietnam's mix, facilitating EVs uptake, and improving energy efficiency. Supporting Vietnam's energy transition can positively influence other financiers, increasing available funding for significant energy transition investments.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Techcombank will be required to ensure compliance of the eligible investments with the EIB's Excluded Activities, the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (E&S), as well as the E&S national laws and regulations.

Techcombank will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries of the works, goods and services relating to the projects financed by the EIB will be undertaken in accordance with the applicable national legal framework, as well as with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Mai 2025
15 Oktober 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
24/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235961095
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240237
Sektor(en)
Energie
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Vietnam
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Andere Links
Übersicht
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Datenblätter
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I

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