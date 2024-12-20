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SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 250.000.000 €
Energie : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2024 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Link to Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB finances Galp’s Renewable Hydrogen and Biofuels projects in Sines with €430 million

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2024
20240187
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 449 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and operation of a 270 ktpa second generation biofuels production facility in Sines, Portugal. The facility will be based on Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) technology. It will process a wide variety of fatty residues, such as used cooking oils and other industry residues, to produce HVO biodiesel for road transport and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) for aviation.

The project supports the broader EU decarbonisation policy objectives, including the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050. It can contribute to the EU Green Deal and the FIT for 55 package, for example the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 55% by 2030. The biofuel plant specifically targets the replacement of fossil-based fuels to decarbonise the transport sector. It thereby supports the achievement of the EU targets set by the REDII directive. Notably, the plant will process feedstock included in the Annex IX part A and B of the directive. The project contributes to the RePowerEU objectives by enhancing the EU production capacity of clean alternatives to fossil fuels. This leads to the reduction of the EU's dependency on fuel imports and thereby supports energy security. Moreover, the project is particularly relevant for the ReFuelEU Aviation initiative, as it will help to ensure the supply of SAF for achieving the blending targets.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the Bank's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework. Compliance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and with the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Dezember 2024
27 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
04/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Link to Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB finances Galp’s Renewable Hydrogen and Biofuels projects in Sines with €430 million

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
226730300
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240187
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Link to Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Feb 2025
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240884666
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240187
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Link to Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente
Andere Links
Übersicht
SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Datenblätter
SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB finances Galp’s Renewable Hydrogen and Biofuels projects in Sines with €430 million

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB finances Galp’s Renewable Hydrogen and Biofuels projects in Sines with €430 million
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SINES ADVANCED BIOFUELS - Link to Agência Portuguesa do Ambiente

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