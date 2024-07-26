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VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
41.600.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 41.600.000 €
Energie : 41.600.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/09/2024 : 3.000.000 €
5/09/2024 : 38.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Natixis CIB fördern Libeccios neuen Windpark in Sizilien mit 97 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/09/2024
20240088
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND
BYOM SRL,FABBRICA ENERGIE RINNOVABILI ALTERNATIVE SRL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 42 million
EUR 70 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, an extension of 24 MW wind farm operating since late 2011, concerns the construction and operation of a 45 MW wind farm in Mazara del Vallo (in the province of Trapani, southwestern Sicily, Italy).

The aim is to progress towards the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. Due to its location within an area classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Region, the project also contributes to support less-developed regions.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Italy and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project is expected to rely purely on revenues from a contract for difference (a competitive auction organized by the Italian government), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), it improves market efficiency and competition. The plants are located in a EIB Cohesion Priority region. Therefore, the project is expected to yield excellent quality and results due to an excellent rating of the economic rate of return, broader social benefits and fair employment creation.

The Bank will contribute a substantial portion of the total funding required for this Project and significantly contribute to its financial structuring, thereby enhancing the financial sustainability of the project finance debt.

As a principal lender, the Bank will attract additional financing partners into the structure, accelerating the prospects for achieving financial close on schedule.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This project will generate environmental benefits by supporting an onshore wind farm that helps mitigate climate change. The plant and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the scheme to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The Project is at late stage of development. The Bank will carry out an appraisal of the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement it in line with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, in the unlikely event that during project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
26 Juli 2024
5 September 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VENTO DI VINO WIND
14/08/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Natixis CIB fördern Libeccios neuen Windpark in Sizilien mit 97 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Aug 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
223812165
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240088
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Aug 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
215329857
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240088
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Andere Links
Übersicht
VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND
Datenblätter
VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Natixis CIB fördern Libeccios neuen Windpark in Sizilien mit 97 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Natixis CIB fördern Libeccios neuen Windpark in Sizilien mit 97 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

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