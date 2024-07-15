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HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
96.038.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 96.038.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 38.856.974,8 €
Bildung : 57.181.025,2 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/07/2024 : 38.856.974,8 €
25/07/2024 : 57.181.025,2 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 März 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/07/2024
20240045
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL
STADT KASSEL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 96 million
EUR 192 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an intermediate loan to finance the construction of a secondary school building for 900 students as well as a fire brigade in the city of Kassel.

The aim is to contribute to improve educational facilities as well as the quality and the attractiveness of the public spaces. The fire brigade and rescue station will promote the city's resilience and civil protection, in line with the municipality's climate adaptation goals.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the construction of a new school building and a fire and rescue station in the City of Kassel. The Project is well embedded in the City's urban development and sectorial strategies. It is a strategic investment to enhance the City's resilience and the citizens' quality of life.


The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have significant positive externalities, as they contribute to reducing GHG emissions. Finally, the Project supports services of overriding public interest that concern public goods and reduce negative externalities, and therefore would not be supplied adequately through competitive markets. The Project therefore helps correcting a market failure.


By being able to offer stable and long-term funding at competitive rates, a financial advantage is generated through the EIB's intervention which is transferred partially to the final beneficiary, for example in the form of reduced interest rate payable.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the loan complies with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiary for the project that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Juli 2024
25 Juli 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
212984489
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240045
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL
Datenblätter
HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL

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