BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The investment programme 2024-2026 will finance the rehabilitation, upgrade, modernisation and extension of the water and wastewater management infrastructure in the catchment area of the Bratislava water company. Additionally, the project will support investments related to renewable energy (biogas) generation.
The aim is to enhance the quality, security and climate change resilience of Bratislava's water supply, wastewater collection and treatment system, also in view to comply with the national and EU legislation.
The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure within the municipality of Bratislava and the surrounding region. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB provides significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help the Borrower to strengthen its funding sources. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.
The project will ensure continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Directive Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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