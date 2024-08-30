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BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowakei : 50.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2024 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2024
20240042
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE
BRATISLAVSKA VODARENSKA SPOLOCNOST AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 168 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment programme 2024-2026 will finance the rehabilitation, upgrade, modernisation and extension of the water and wastewater management infrastructure in the catchment area of the Bratislava water company. Additionally, the project will support investments related to renewable energy (biogas) generation.

The aim is to enhance the quality, security and climate change resilience of Bratislava's water supply, wastewater collection and treatment system, also in view to comply with the national and EU legislation.

Additionality and Impact

The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure within the municipality of Bratislava and the surrounding region. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB provides significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help the Borrower to strengthen its funding sources. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will ensure continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Directive Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
30 August 2024
19 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
06/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Sep 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
212898913
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240042
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowakei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
BRATISLAVA WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE

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