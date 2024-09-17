IBERDROLA DIGITAL AND ENERGY INNOVATION

The Project is an investment programme of selected investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the promoter's strategic business areas over the period 2024-2027.

EIB financing covers a fundamental market failure related to access to finance for RDI projects such as Iberdola's and the related informational inefficiencies. The Promoter's RDI is ultimately targeted at building its competencies for the future, thus a considerable part of the investment costs are targeted towards the cross-cutting objective of climate change mitigation for RDI on renewable energy sources. The Project has been scoped to be fully aligned with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy and Public Policy Goals.

The financing through the EIB will strengthen the Promoter's capability to implement its innovation strategy, complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the Borrower. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market.