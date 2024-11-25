BORDEAUX METROPOLE ENERGIES II

This Project supports the EU's and the EIB's priorities in the energy sector. It also contributes to the EIB's Climate Action objectives, through the implementation of Energy Efficiency ('EE') and Renewable Energy ('RE') sub-projects.

The implementation of the EE sub-projects financed under this Operation will contribute to the achievement of France's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plan, which envisages ambitious targets for carbon emissions' abatement. In doing so, it supports the EU's and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. This Operation is fully aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive ('EPBD'), the Energy Efficiency Directive ('EED'), the Renewable Energy Directive and with REPowerEU.

The Project addresses a number of market failures. Through energy savings, EE sub-projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort and air quality in buildings, as well as social and public benefits that are not fully internalized by investors.

In addition, the development of RE will be fully integrated in the urban area, by installing small-scale photovoltaic (PV) panels on roofs or by developing RE heat sources for District Heating with a share of RE above 80%.

The Project will generate an excellent Economic Rate of Return (ERR) and has an excellent rated broader social benefit when integrating its extended building life. The Promoter has already a large experience in such sub-projects.

The Project also contributes to the development of the EU energy sector in accordance with EU priorities; in particular with the generation, supply or use of clean and sustainable renewable energies, the promotion of EE and the support for energy savings (with a focus on reducing demand through demand-side management and the refurbishment of buildings).

Finally, the EIB loan has features that other banks would not provide: an availability period of 4 years, a grace period of 3 years and a maturity of up to 20 years. The EIB loan will also help the Promoter/Borrower attracting public funds (including grants), homeowners' financing and commercial banks. In parallel, the Promoter/Borrower received an ELENA support itself and may implement PV and district heating projects from Bordeaux Métropole (its main shareholder) which are supported by ELENA.