BIIC KEY EU AGRI-VALUE CHAINS & GENDER MBIL

The EIB intermediated loan to BIIC will address persistent market failures in Benin, where agri-business SMEs face significant barriers to finance due to short loan tenors, high collateral requirements, and limited access for women entrepreneurs. Aligned with the EU's Global Gateway and NDICI priorities, the operation supports Benin's Programme d'Actions du Gouvernement and the African Union's Agenda 2063, fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth.





By directing at least 70% of financing to key export-oriented value chains ? cotton/textile, cashew, and soy ? the project will drive economic diversification, job creation, and compliance with EU sustainability standards. It is expected to sustain approximately 5,000 full-time jobs and enhance access to finance for women, supporting the 2X Challenge gender target. The operation complements, rather than competes with, existing financial sector efforts and catalyses additional investment.





Flexible loan terms and a dedicated Technical Assistance programme will strengthen BIIC's capacity in agricultural financing, risk management, and ESG practices, while supporting SMEs and cooperatives in preparing bankable projects and achieving EU-recognised certifications. The operation will contribute to several SDGs, address socio-economic drivers of migration, and reinforce Benin's economic resilience.