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PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
650.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 650.000.000 €
Energie : 650.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/10/2024 : 650.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grüne Energiewende – EIB sagt 650 Mio. Euro für Projekt Prinzessin-Elisabeth-Insel von Elia zu

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Juni 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/10/2024
20230946
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
ELIA TRANSMISSION BELGIUM SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1105 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Princess Elisabeth, where the project is located, is an artificial island located 45 km off the Belgian coast. The project will cover the first phase of the programme supporting the island's electricity transmission infrastructure.

The project will act as an electricity hub connecting new planned offshore wind farms and interconnectors to the onshore electrical transmission grid.

Additionality and Impact

The project is an artificial energy island designed to host electricity infrastructure. This is the first phase in a project that will eventually act as a hub for a planned new offshore wind zone, connecting to the onshore electrical transmission grid. The entire project also known as the Princess Elisabeth Island project. The project is supporting the deployment of new offshore wind renewable capacity, consistent with EU 2030 climate and renewable targets and 2050 net-zero emission ambitions in Belgium and the EU.


The Project addresses a number of market challenges:

as enabling infrastructure for the connection of significant (+3.5GW) new planned offshore wind capacity, the Project will contribute to further increase security of supply, which can be considered a public good. The integration of low-carbon generation reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

As it is the planned landing point for future Interconnectors with the UK and the Nordic countries, this Project also has potential future cross border impact, increasing interconnection capacity and strengthening the internal EU energy market. Electricity interconnectors increase competition and reduce market power.


The Project supports the Sustainable Energy public policy goal, in particular by contributing to secure the necessary enabling infrastructure, in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy.


According to the EU Taxonomy, electricity transmission infrastructure in the interconnected European System (on a decarbonisation trajectory) is also considered as making a Substantial contribution to climate change mitigation, and hence contributing to the Bank's Climate Action objective.


The use of an artificial island as an electricity connection hub is a first-of-a-kind in Europe and even in the world. 


The Project is deemed to deliver very good economic benefits and good social benefits. The Beneficiary (Elia Transmission Belgium) is an experienced operator of electricity transmission networks with a sound project management structure. The contractors used for marine works (DEME and Jan De Nul) are also experienced in this field with a proven track record of similar projects. The employment impact of the Project is rated Good, according to the Bank's methodology. With the appropriate conditions in place (please see ESDS), the Project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The artificial island was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The Competent Authority issued an environmental permit on 26 September 2023. The project will contribute to the climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

As a regulated electricity transmission system operation, the promoter is bound to implement public procurement procedures as per requirements of the Utilities Directive (2014/25 /EU), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 August 2024
23 Oktober 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
30/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grüne Energiewende – EIB sagt 650 Mio. Euro für Projekt Prinzessin-Elisabeth-Insel von Elia zu

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205038308
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205037815
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205038911
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205037702
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205037370
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205038801
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205038473
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205037701
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205038145
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205037589
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Aug 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
215946073
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230946
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Andere Links
Übersicht
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Datenblätter
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grüne Energiewende – EIB sagt 650 Mio. Euro für Projekt Prinzessin-Elisabeth-Insel von Elia zu

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: Grüne Energiewende – EIB sagt 650 Mio. Euro für Projekt Prinzessin-Elisabeth-Insel von Elia zu
Andere Links
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND

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