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PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
41.549.671,29 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 41.549.671,29 €
Energie : 41.549.671,29 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/06/2025 : 1.944.325,86 €
25/06/2025 : 2.568.489,32 €
25/06/2025 : 9.854.612,84 €
25/06/2025 : 12.753.032,51 €
25/06/2025 : 14.429.210,76 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Related public register
11/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 September 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/06/2025
20230905
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
IGNIS DESARROLLO SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 42 million
EUR 106 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction and operation of six photovoltaic PV plants in Spain, totalling circa 297 MWp.

The project will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. Some of the plants are located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, and contribute to developing less-developed and transition regions.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Spain, as set out in the revised 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).


The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources - Decarbonising Energy Supply (Renewable Energy)", as well as on the transversal objectives of Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and, partly, economic and social Cohesion (transversal).


The schemes revenues will come from the wholesale market (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.


The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a positive broader social benefit by generating electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


The Bank's participation is decisive for the structure to be implemented, since the Arranger could only provide a reduced portion of the financing.

 

The EIB will bring along its expertise in such structuring, coupled with some financial advantage during the operational phase of the project, while offering a rather long tenor for a project financing with merchant exposure, even benefiting from price hedging mechanisms.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting ground based solar PV plants that help mitigate climate change. The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement the Project and its compliance with applicable EU Directives.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Dezember 2024
25 Juni 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
11/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234030049
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225698524
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225690302
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225699529
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225693784
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234043230
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225693691
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225686994
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234041906
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234028735
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244941294
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230905
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Related public register
11/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Andere Links
Übersicht
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Datenblätter
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

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