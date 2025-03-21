Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
212.929.052,05 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Costa Rica : 212.929.052,05 €
Verkehr : 212.929.052,05 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/09/2025 : 212.929.052,05 €
Datenblätter
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Übersicht
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
27/01/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Política Marco Reasentamiento
27/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Estudio Ambiental Preliminar
27/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Revisión Ambiental y Social
27/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Análisis Preliminar de Cambio Climático
27/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/09/2025
20230892
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
REPUBLICA DE COSTA RICA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 250 million (EUR 231 million)
USD 1040 million (EUR 961 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Electrification and rehabilitation of a rail corridor comprising of two lines and about 50 km across the metropolitan area of San Jose de Costa Rica to run tram-train services. The project is a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda.

The EIB operation aims to finance the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the great metropolitan area of San Jose (Costa Rica) as well as the acquisition of new electric trains. The project is a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. Co-financing with the Central America Bank of Economic Integration (CABEI) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the project will optimise frequencies, electrify and rebuild infrastructure, improve crossings, modernise tracks, signalling, crossing areas or traffic control systems which in turn will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area with modern, accessible, and safe transportation.

Additionality and Impact

Through the support to this Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative, the EIB operation will complement the financing of other IFIs by supporting the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the Great Metropolitan area of San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, as well as the acquisition of new electric trains, in order to run tram-train services. 

EIB presence will ensure the application of the highest technical, environmental, social and economic standards in the project preparation and implementation. Moreover, EIB contribution to the operation brings an important transfer of knowledge in terms of sectorial expertise and ensures diversification of IFIs resources to finance an strategic project for Costa Rica.

It is expected that the project will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area and the access to jobs and education with modern, accessible, green and safe public transportation, while supporting several SDGs.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If it were located in the EU, the project would fall within the scope of Annex I of the EIA Directive. A preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in order to identify the key environmental and social risks was completed in accordance with the national legislation of Costa Rica. Concerning the social impacts, the project may require resettlement of some households and businesses. Project impacts, compliance of the performed ESIA with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, the need for further assessments to complement it, as well as the need for a Resettlement Policy Framework and/or Resettlement Action Plan will be analysed during appraisal. The project's key Environmental and Social documents will be published in line with the Bank's procedures. Overall, the project is expected to contribute to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention. The project is also expected to bring social benefits in terms of improving mobility, especially for people without access to motorised private transport.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 März 2025
30 September 2025
27/01/2025 - Umsiedlungsplan - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Política Marco Reasentamiento
27/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Estudio Ambiental Preliminar
27/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Revisión Ambiental y Social
27/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Análisis Preliminar de Cambio Climático
27/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Übersicht
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Datenblätter
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Umsiedlungsplan - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Política Marco Reasentamiento
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Feb 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241051040
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20230892
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Estudio Ambiental Preliminar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Feb 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
215198335
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230892
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Revisión Ambiental y Social
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Feb 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238724231
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230892
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Análisis Preliminar de Cambio Climático
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Feb 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238712619
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230892
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228341532
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230892
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Costa Rica
Öffentlich zugänglich
Übersicht
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

