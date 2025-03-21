COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

Through the support to this Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative, the EIB operation will complement the financing of other IFIs by supporting the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the Great Metropolitan area of San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, as well as the acquisition of new electric trains, in order to run tram-train services.

EIB presence will ensure the application of the highest technical, environmental, social and economic standards in the project preparation and implementation. Moreover, EIB contribution to the operation brings an important transfer of knowledge in terms of sectorial expertise and ensures diversification of IFIs resources to finance an strategic project for Costa Rica.

It is expected that the project will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area and the access to jobs and education with modern, accessible, green and safe public transportation, while supporting several SDGs.