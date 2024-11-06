ACP INFRASTRUCTURE CLIMATE RESILIENT FUND

EIB's investment supports a first-of-a-kind investment strategy of a newly established fund manager that aims to address African host countries limited adaptative capacity and to deploy only climate-proof infrastructure assets in transportation, digitalisation, economic zones and industrial parks and clean energy sectors. It will also support the introduction of high standard of ESG best practices.





The Fund is expected to address the market gap related to the scarcity of equity capital in underserved markets and support the transformation of African production value chains into inclusive and resilient global value chains, delivering on pan-African, regional and national priority objectives.





The Fund will address market failures of (i) negative climate and environmental externalities, (ii) improving the efficiency of the logistics and trade corridors, and (iii) contributing to the digital and (iv) energy transition.





An EIB investment is seen as an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the target fund size, and (ii) crowd-in new investors. The Fund Manager has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural enhancements to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practices.





The proposal will contribute to the EU's Global Gateway, the new EU Consensus on Development and other EU strategic initiatives, while advancing several SDGs.