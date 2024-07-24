Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 80.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/09/2024 : 80.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CriteriaCaixa unterzeichnen Kredit für Aufbau des Forschungszentrums CaixaResearch Institute

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 September 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/09/2024
20230785
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
FUNDACION BANCARIA CAIXA D'ESTALVIS I PENSIONS DE BARCELONA LA CAIXA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 110 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the new immunology research centre established by “la Caixa” Foundation in Madrid. The new Institute will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities on premises of over 20 000 m2, designed to accommodate a team of more than 500, including scientists, technicians and administrators.

The aim of the new biomedical research centre is to promote translational research in immunology. The centre will have a clear mission to collaborate with the scientific community and is intended to increase innovation and competitiveness in the healthcare sector, which is strategic for the European Union. The renovation of the foundation office building aims at improving its energy performance, in line with the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital". It aims to create facilities dedicated to medical research, thereby contributing to the relevant European, national and regional policies in the respective areas, including the European Research Area. The Project supports medical research, including basic medical research, which, due to their nature as public goods, generate externalities to the benefit of society and the broader economy. Strategic investments in the medical research sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential commercial returns. Establishing the new medical research centre, located in modern, fit-for-purpose premises, furnished with up-to-date equipment, organized in the way ensuring its optimal use, and operated by the Promoter experienced in establishing medical research centres and staffed by skilled researchers, should result in a number of benefits for the society, both locally and globally. Among other, the new institute will enable to retain and attract skilled researchers to Europe. Outputs of the Project, including new patents and spin offs, will add to an increase of EU's innovation and competitiveness and strengthening the EU economy. Finally, new research premises in the vital knowledge domain of immunology will help addressing major global health problems. EIB's involvement diversifies the Borrower's financing sources with customized terms. It also provides a signalling effect on the quality of the Project.  


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover re educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, research facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The office building will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which will require the promoter to apply such rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 Juli 2024
26 September 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CriteriaCaixa unterzeichnen Kredit für Aufbau des Forschungszentrums CaixaResearch Institute

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
212346783
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230785
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
Andere Links
Übersicht
IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
Datenblätter
IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CriteriaCaixa unterzeichnen Kredit für Aufbau des Forschungszentrums CaixaResearch Institute

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CriteriaCaixa unterzeichnen Kredit für Aufbau des Forschungszentrums CaixaResearch Institute
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMMUNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTRE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen