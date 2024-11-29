BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The operation consists in a framework loan to the City of Brno.
The aim is to finance urban infrastructure investments and improvements.
The Project supports the implementation of the Brno Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies. It is consistent with the EIB requirements for integrated urban development and regeneration as well as EIB lending criteria related to eligible sectors.
The Project addresses a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular, the Project will intervene in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to urban mobility, culture, water management, flood protection, and others). The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life, urban environment and social inclusion.
The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on Sustainable Cities and Communities being the most significant.
The Borrower is expected benefit from flexibility of the EIB financing allowing for the optimization of their cash-flow needs. The pricing, availability and grace periods shall add to attractiveness of the co-operation with EIB.
The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmenta Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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