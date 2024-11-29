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BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
121.031.185,8 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Czechia : 121.031.185,8 €
Verkehr : 29.047.484,6 €
Stadtentwicklung : 42.360.915,03 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 49.622.786,17 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/06/2025 : 29.047.484,6 €
12/06/2025 : 42.360.915,03 €
12/06/2025 : 49.622.786,17 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 April 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/06/2025
20230762
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
STATUTARNI MESTO BRNO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
CZK 6000 million (EUR 238 million)
CZK 12674 million (EUR 502 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists in a framework loan to the City of Brno.

The aim is to finance urban infrastructure investments and improvements.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the implementation of the Brno Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies. It is consistent with the EIB requirements for integrated urban development and regeneration as well as EIB lending criteria related to eligible sectors.


The Project addresses a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular, the Project will intervene in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to urban mobility, culture, water management, flood protection, and others). The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life, urban environment and social inclusion.﻿


The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on Sustainable Cities and Communities being the most significant.

The Borrower is expected benefit from flexibility of the EIB financing allowing for the optimization of their cash-flow needs. The pricing, availability and grace periods shall add to attractiveness of the co-operation with EIB.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmenta Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
29 November 2024
12 Juni 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
03/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235189174
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230762
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Stadtentwicklung
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Tschechien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
BRNO URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

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