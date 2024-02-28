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ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 100.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/03/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/03/2024
20230749
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
ENEL ITALIA SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 167 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in a framework loan to support a pipeline of small to medium size renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to be developed by Enel group in Italy.

The aim is to support renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in Italy, contributing to the achievement of renewable energy, energy efficiency and decarbonisation targets in Italy and in the European Union. In addition, the project will deliver health benefits through improved air quality and positive social impact through job creation.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists of a framework loan ("FL") to support small to medium sized renewable energy ("RE") and energy efficiency ("EE") schemes to be developed by the ENEL group in Italy over the next three years. The EIB contribution will support ENEL to accelerate the implementation of such investments, hence supporting the Bank's priority in the energy sector and climate action objectives. This is crucial to achieve both national and EU 2030 climate objectives. As ca. 34% of the investments are located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, the Bank will also contribute to economic and social cohesion in rural areas with unemployment rates above the EU average and scarce employment opportunities. This operation addresses the market failures linked to RE and EE, reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. The Project is fully aligned with the EU's priorities and goals established in the European Green Deal (particularly in the "Renovation Wave" for EE). In addition, after the invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission ("EC") has adopted the REPowerEU and "EU Save Energy Communication", to accelerate the EU's clean energy transition and increase Europe's energy independence from unreliable suppliers and volatile fossil fuels, and reduce the dependence on Russian fossil fuels to zero by 2030. EE and RE are core elements of the REPowerEU plan. It will foster economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors. The Project will also contribute to improved energy market efficiency and market integration. In terms of project results, the project is expected to have an 'excellent' rated economic return and broader social benefit. The Project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the Promoter. The EIB support to this operation provides the Promoter with a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the Bank's priority lending objectives for renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE), and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (100%).

No procurement issues identified.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 Februar 2024
26 März 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
02/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Mar 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
188090951
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230749
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Datenblätter
ENEL ITALIA CLIMATE ACTION FL II
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

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