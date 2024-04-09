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MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
450.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 450.000.000 €
Verkehr : 450.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/06/2024 : 6.774.711,71 €
19/12/2024 : 50.000.000 €
13/06/2024 : 57.874.099,48 €
13/06/2024 : 112.125.900,52 €
13/06/2024 : 223.225.288,29 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Related public register
13/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB unterzeichnet 400-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für Schienenverkehr in Nouvelle-Aquitaine und Okzitanien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 März 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/06/2024
20230721
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
REGION NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE,REGION OCCITANIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
EUR 904 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock and modernisation of existing rolling stock for regional passenger services in the Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie Regions in France.

The aim is to improve the overall quality of the rolling stock fleet in the two Regions and introduce some innovative technologies (hydrogen) in order to replace diesel traction. This, in addition to the benefits stemming from the modal shift, will reduce the specific energy consumption of the rolling stock fleet itself. The project implementation arrangements will be further appraised.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the acquisition of new and modernisation of existing rolling stock to be

used for rail services in the regions Nouvelle Aquitaine and Occitanie. The new and modernised

rolling stock will contribute to increasing the rail offer and quality of rail services offered in the

regions, reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance

costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly,

by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private

vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes

to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.


The project will facilitate access to rolling stock by various rail operators and consequently

facilitate the competition for public service contracts and the liberalisation of rail services in line

with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 and the 4th railway package. The project is located

in an EIB cohesion regions, thus improving their accessibility and the mobility of their population.

Thereby the project will support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial

cohesion.


EIB's loan plays an important role in securing a competitive overall financing of the operation,

sending a positive signal to commercial co-lenders and contributing to the robustness of the

business case. It reduces the borrower's funding cost and provides a stable long-term funding base."

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock, if any, will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. In the case of the new trainsets, the rolling stock is being procured under two existing framework contracts, valid until October 2023 and August 2025, for which the contract and award notices were published in the OJEU (2007/S 247-302465, 2008/S 134 18028, 2009/S 221-317680 and 2010/S 59-087369). These framework contracts were procured in accordance with the relevant EU legislation applicable at the time: Directive 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 April 2024
13 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
13/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB unterzeichnet 400-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für Schienenverkehr in Nouvelle-Aquitaine und Okzitanien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Apr 2024
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204200669
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230721
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Apr 2024
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
189382837
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230721
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Related public register
13/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Andere Links
Übersicht
MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Datenblätter
MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB unterzeichnet 400-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für Schienenverkehr in Nouvelle-Aquitaine und Okzitanien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB unterzeichnet 400-Mio.-Euro-Kredit für Schienenverkehr in Nouvelle-Aquitaine und Okzitanien
Andere Links
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE - Modernisation de la ligne SNCF de Montréjeau à Bagnères de Luchon
Related public register
13/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MATERIEL ROULANT NOUVELLE AQUITAINE - OCCITANIE

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