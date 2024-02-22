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EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 500.000.000 €
Industrie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/03/2024 : 500.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB vergibt Darlehenszusage von 500 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung an Evonik

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/03/2024
20230717
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1086 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investments, covering operational expenditures for the period of 2024-2027. The related activities will focus on the innovative and sustainable solutions in the field of specialty chemicals and advanced materials with the objective to maximise the development of product and process technologies with reduced carbon and environmental footprint.

The aim is to accelerate the implementation of sustainability targets by supporting the promoter's RDI programme.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal. It concerns private sector investment in RDI activities in the field of specialty chemicals and advanced materials, often used by various industries (e.g., automotive, consumer and personal care products, construction, pharmaceutical and many others) for further processing. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of RDI activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of relatively early-stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. They are generated through cooperation with academia, research partners, suppliers and customers. The project also generates environmental externalities arising from the deployment of solutions with lower carbon and environmental footprints, achieved through fossil-free, resource efficient and circular products and technologies. Given the wide scope of sectors for the promoter's products applications, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities will be carried out in existing and authorised R&D facilities. The project activities are not listed under any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) and therefore, do not require a screening or an EIA Report.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 Februar 2024
12 März 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB vergibt Darlehenszusage von 500 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung an Evonik

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
186595931
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230717
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
Datenblätter
EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB vergibt Darlehenszusage von 500 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung an Evonik

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB vergibt Darlehenszusage von 500 Millionen Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung an Evonik
Andere Links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EVONIK NEXT GENERATION INNOVATION RDI

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