HAMBURG SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER SYSTEMS

The operation co-finances the 2024-2027 investment programme of Hamburger Stadtentwässerung, the public utility responsible for wastewater collection and treatment in Hamburg City and surrounding communities. It aims to ensure compliance with European and German environmental standards and to improve service efficiency. The investment programme mainly consists of the extension, upgrading and rehabilitation of the wastewater collection and treatment facilities. The project aims to: (i) maximise sewage collection, reduce stormwater overflows to surface water and minimise infiltration from sewage in the groundwater through the extension and rehabilitation of sewers and the construction of stormwater retention basins, thus protecting the ground- and surface water quality, (ii) adapt to climate change to ensure sufficient capacity of the network to accommodate heavy rainfall events; (iii) reduce energy consumption and increase the generation of renewable energy to mitigate climate change (iv) keep the high level of wastewater treatment to improve the quality of the receiving surface water body. The project is thus enhancing the quality of life of the about 2 million people in the service area. The project also supports cohesion. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the wastewater sector by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable wastewater tariffs.

The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's substantial long-term investment programme into Hamburg's wastewater systems, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to drawdowns, interest rate arrangements and grace periods, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the project. The Bank will co-finance the project alongside commercial banks and borrower own funds, adding to the borrower's funding diversification. This financing combination will be highly beneficial not only for the project itself but also indirectly for the borrower's overall investment programme.



