DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Übersicht
The project consists in an investment programme in electricity distribution in Romania, covering the period 2024-2027. The programme includes investments in high, medium and low voltage networks, metering, as well as network automation. It includes elements of the CARMEN (Carpathian Modernisation of Energy Network) Project of Common Interest.
The project is expected to modernise and expand the promoter's distribution network, by supporting its efficient operation, contributing to the integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES), and catering for the connection of new customers.
The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the north-eastern Romania over the period 2024-2027 and elements of the smart grids project CARMEN, which is a Project of Common Interest (PCI). The programme addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets (based on an assessment of asset condition) and planned development, including modernisation and expansion, new connections, automation, metering. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in Romania. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter achieve the investment objectives.
The investment programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 110 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Where, and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The programme schemes related to automation and metering are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.