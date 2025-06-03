FERROVIE DELLO STATO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Übersicht
The project involves the subscription of Green Bonds to co-finance eligible investments in sustainable mobility, as promoted by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane under its Green Bond Framework.
The objective is to enhance the quality, availability, and reliability of rail services in Italy, leading to savings in time and vehicle operating costs, a reduction in infrastructure maintenance expenses, and an improvement in railway safety. The project aims to promote a modal shift from road to rail, providing environmental and road safety benefits while contributing to the advancement of sustainable transport in alignment with EU objectives. The proceeds under the green bond framework focus on electric railway infrastructure and rolling stock, therefore they are in line with the criteria for substantial contribution to tackle Climate Mitigation under the EU Taxonomy. Consequently, the project supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives outlined in the Climate Bank Roadmap. Some project components are expected to be located along lines within the Trans-European Network (TEN-T), while others will be located in less developed or transition regions, thereby supporting cohesion objectives.
The operation consists of the purchase of green bonds under a public issuance by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA (FS). According to the Green Bond Framework published by the Promoter, these bonds will primarily finance investments in electric rolling stock for both passenger and freight transport, as well as existing or new electrified railway infrastructure (in particular related to the completion of the Italian High-Speed network).
The components financed under this operation will increase quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Italy or other EU countries. The financed components are expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, reduce maintenance costs of the infrastructure and improve railway safety. The underlying Projects are expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail and, thereby, present environmental and road safety benefits as well as contribute to the development of sustainable transport in line with EU objectives.
The operation is part of the innovative Green Bond Purchase Programme approved in 2022 and aimed at investing into public green bonds. The active role of the Bank in the green bond market - either as issuer either as investor - is expected to provide a meaningful contribution to several European policy goals, such as the development of the Capital Market Union and European regulatory standards, including Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the EU Green Bond Standard.
The EIB involvement as anchor investor is expected to broaden the investors' base, reduce the price volatility on secondary market and provide a positive signalling effect to green bond market participants.
The project will have a positive environmental impact by supporting railways in maintaining and enhancing their modal share in crucial areas of the passenger and freight market that are best suited for rail transport. All projects financed with the bond proceeds will comply with the criteria of the EIB's Climate Action and/or CA&ES objectives.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
In line with similar operations targeting the purchase of Green Bonds, the pipeline of eligible investments is not known at the moment of appraisal. Total Project Costs is a preliminary estimate of the Bank of the potential pipeline of future eligible projects that the Promoter is expected to allocate under the future Green Bond issuances
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.