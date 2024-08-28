PGE REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Poland and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. This Framework Loan contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and partially to Economic and Social Cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. In addition, the Pumped Storage Hydro plant, improves flexibility of the market and increase the share of intermittent renewable energy generation that can be injected into the grid.

As the schemes are expected to rely, at least partially, on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the operation improves market efficiency and competition.

The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions. At least 54% as per initial CAPEX estimate presented by the promoter for the Pumped Storage Hydro and for the PV pipeline is located in Less Developed Regions.

The Promoter appreciates the terms provided by the EIB. The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying electricity distribution assets and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the Project implemented by PGE. The funding of similar maturities is not available on the Polish bond and loan market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period and PLN cash-flows. The EIB involvement will send a strong signalling effect to the commercial banks operating in Poland and other stakeholders that EIB is standing by to support the decarbonisation of the Polish energy sector.