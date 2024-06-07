ICF CATALUNYA EE SOCIAL HOUSING

The Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient new buildings, as a result of non-internalized positive externalities from energy savings and GHG emission reductions, split incentives between tenants and landlords, as well as information asymmetries.





The Project is expected to increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent, improving the social mix across the region of Catalonia and promting greater social inclusion. The Project will contribute to sustainable urban development also with the provision of high-quality and energy efficient housing accommodation including climate mitigation and adaptation measures. It will reduce GHG emissions, will improve the living conditions of households with increase thermal comfort, and will reduce the energy bills, alleviating therefore energy poverty.





The underlying investments in energy efficiency in residential buildings will support the Bank's lending priority in the energy efficiency sector and 100% of the operation will contribute to the EIB's Climate Change Mitigation objective.





The operation supports EU energy efficiency objectives and is fully aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) and the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).





The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the new Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the 2022 Nice Declaration on affordable, sustainable and resilient housing. The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates and longer grace periods and tenors than available in the market at present. These features improve the affordability of the Project.