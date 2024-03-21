BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI

The project concerns a corporate project by a leading pharmaceutical company. The promoter is a knowledge-based company developing innovative therapies and treatment for life threatening diseases addressing unmet medical needs. With its continuous and relentless focus on R&D excellence the promoter is ranked among the 10 largest R&D investors in the EU and intends to continue its very high investments levels despite headwinds. The company's R&D intensity is above sector average contributing positively to the EU's 3% R&D intensity target. The Bank's financing will allow an EU R&D champion to continue improving its cutting-edge life science investments and development processes ensuring important benefits of bringing novel therapies to the patients in a timely manner. As such, the social value of the project is considered to be positive and over and above the financial return.





The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signaling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.