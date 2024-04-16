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BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 500.000.000 €
Energie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2024 : 250.000.000 €
27/02/2025 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2024
20230461
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),BPCE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 665 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. BPCE will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.

 

The project is expected to bring about economic and social benefits by generating clean and renewable power at a cost well below the fossil fuel-based alternatives. In addition, the project will support the economic recovery in the context of the current economic turmoil and energy crisis, fostering economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors. The RE projects will benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.

 

The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion.

 

The financing contributes to France's 2030 decarbonisation goals. The Climate action element of the operation will produce electricity from low carbon sources, and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increased resilience to climate change and public health, which are not effectively reflected in market prices, helping to complete the electricity market by enabling the participation of end-customers. The project shows how the EIB can be additional to the national incentives for RE and EE.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 April 2024
19 Juli 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190136131
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230461
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
Andere Links
Übersicht
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
Datenblätter
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

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