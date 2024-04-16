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WISENEURO (IEU TI)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 15.000.000 €
Industrie : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/06/2024 : 15.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WISENEURO (IEU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/06/2024
20230439
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WISENEURO (IEU TI)
WISE SRL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 30 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The promoter is a medical device innovator focusing on neuromonitoring and neuromodulation devices. The project will support investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) to accelerate the advancement and developments of its product portfolio, thereby expanding the promoter's ability to improve patient outcomes.

The project concerns the development of medical technology for neuromonitoring and neuromodulation to improve treatments and quality of life for patients undergoing brain surgery where neuromonitoring is in use and patients experiencing chronic neuropathic pain that are treated by means of neuromodulation.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company 'WISE Srl', a medical device company based in Italy. WISE is a medical device company dedicated to developing next generation medical electrodes for neuromonitoring and neuromodulation. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Italy and Europe's position in the field of medical technologies, and will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities.

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors (such as Venture Capitals, Strategic Investors, Private Equity players, etc.) and allow the company to accelerate its development and form strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 April 2024
6 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WISENEURO (IEU TI)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WISENEURO (IEU TI)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179697779
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230439
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WISENEURO (IEU TI)
Andere Links
Übersicht
WISENEURO (IEU TI)
Datenblätter
WISENEURO (IEU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

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