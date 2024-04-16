WISENEURO (IEU TI)

The Operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development and innovation activities of the innovative company 'WISE Srl', a medical device company based in Italy. WISE is a medical device company dedicated to developing next generation medical electrodes for neuromonitoring and neuromodulation. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Italy and Europe's position in the field of medical technologies, and will help to create and retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities.

Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative but high-risk early-stage company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the innovative EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors (such as Venture Capitals, Strategic Investors, Private Equity players, etc.) and allow the company to accelerate its development and form strategic alliances. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.