ETRA WATER & CIRCULAR ECONOMY

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Environment.

By strengthening the recycling rate and increasing the renewable energy ratio in the Veneto region, the Project aligns with the European Union's legal requirements, Circular Economy Action Plan, and the Green Deal.

In addition, it supports the supply and processing of raw materials, space, oceans, water, including inland waterways, waste management in line with the waste hierarchy and the circular economy; nature and other environment infrastructure. The circular value recovery contribution of the Project, as defined in the European Commission's Categorisation system for the circular economy, makes it, alongside with other criteria, eligible for an InvestEU guarantee. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, as well as horizontally to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the potable water supply system while increasing its resilience against climate related risks.

The Project will address a sub-optimal investment situation in water and waste infrastructure in the Veneto Region in Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improve the quality and resilience of water services.

The Project will address several market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health and environmental benefits, which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Project addresses a few additional market failures by reducing greenhouse gases; by protecting the environment, public health, and saving energy as well as costs related to environmental protection. With this Project, the EIB financing will help to reduce negative externalities while strengthening the positive externalities for the targeted regions. The EIB long-term financing will be addressing a market failure in relation to the provision of finance in the size and tenors needed to carry out the investment backlog of Projects to provide water and solid waste-essential services at affordable prices for the population.

The Bank's support acknowledges the positive externalities of recycling and leverages much needed public backing, including an InvestEU guarantee, for a circular - sustainable infrastructure - public sector undertaking.

The EIB loan will provide key support, ensuring optimal funding conditions in terms of cost and tenor, diversifying the borrower's funding base and potentially attracting other co-lenders to the Project.

Given the counterpart's relatively small size and low capital levels, the EIB would not be able to provide financing support, to the same extent without InvestEU. The guarantee substantially enhances the EIB contribution in terms of loan amount, tenor, and risk structure (unsecured).



