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CASA TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 300.000.000 €
Energie : 90.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 210.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/07/2024 : 90.000.000 €
30/07/2024 : 210.000.000 €

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/07/2024
20230358
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CASA TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL II
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps as well as public authorities to implement small-scale projects with a climate action component of 70% in the field of renewable energy, energy efficiency and green vehicles.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aims to improve access to finance and financing conditions for French SMEs andMidcaps (70%) and small public entities (30%). Notably, at least 70% of investments will target Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, focusing on small-scale renewable energy projects (solar and wind), energy efficiency projects, and green mobility (electric vehicles and charging stations) in France.


It addresses market failures of asymmetric information and also carbon and air pollution externalities by reducing carbon emission, improving energy market efficiency and integration, supporting job creation, and enhancing SME and Midcap competitiveness. The operation will contribute to energy production from low-carbon sources and reduction of energy demand in France, which is key to meeting the mid-/long-term national objectives, as outlined in the French National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).


Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will support smaller projects, including in cohesion (transition) regions, otherwise unreachable directly. Moreover, the operation supports the Financial Intermediary (FI)'s sustainability strategy, by facilitating additional lending to French SMEs, Midcaps, and small public entities.

 

The FI is financially sound and has sufficient track record in implementing and allocating EIB products. The EIB's contribution, through financial value-added, long-term tenor, and flexibility in drawdowns and repayment profiles, will facilitate access to finance and improve financing conditions for final beneficiaries through reduced interest rates, while enabling the FI to increase its climate action financing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
25 Juli 2024
30 Juli 2024

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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