ACP GENDER SME FINANCE FACILITY - KCB KENYA

The project aims to widen access to finance for SMEs and women entrepreneurs throughout Kenya. By providing a long-term credit facility with 50% dedicated to female borrowers, the project will enable improved financing conditions and conducive environment for SMEs and support women's economic empowerment.





In Kenya, while overall access to finance is robust, SMEs remain underserved by the financial sector. Women face additional barriers in access to finance due to lack of collateral. Perceived higher risk and inability to risk price the SMEs during the interest rate cap regime created barriers for the growth of this segment over the recent years. The EIB financing aims to address this financing gap and support a leading Kenyan bank with its strategy to increase its lending to SMEs and women borrowers.





EIB financing is expected to be particularly additional by providing a long-term credit line in hard currency to KCB Bank Kenya, especially considering the ongoing foreign currency liquidity constraints in Kenya. The bank will benefit from improved maturity and diversification of its overall funding base which is otherwise funded mainly by short-term customer deposits. EIB facility will also have a strong signalling effect towards international lenders during market downturn and economic uncertainties.





The project aligns with the strategic priorities of Kenya and the EU by addressing relevant market failures and complementing the overarching objectives such as inclusive growth, affordable finance and women's economic empowerment through the provision of intermediated financing to KCB Bank Kenya which has significant outreach to EIB's target groups. Consequently, the project is expected to contribute to SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 10 (Reducing Inequalities).