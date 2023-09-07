WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The project concerns the construction of a new high-tech advanced manufacturing line to produce the next generation of semiconductor grade polysilicon suitable for future microelectronic device applications
The manufacturing line will increase the manufacturing capacity of the final surface cleaning step ("etching") for semiconductor grade polysilicon production. The project will therefore contribute to Europe's technological leadership and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications and help to accelerate the digital transition.
The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal - Innovation, Digital and Human Capital. It concerns private sector investments in innovative advanced manufacturing line to produce next generation hyper pure polysilicon suitable for semiconductor applications. The project is fully in line with EU policies including the European Chips Act, Key Enabling Technologies (KETs) initiative and a New Industrial Strategy. The project bridges the gap between research and industrial activities by promoting the industrialization of innovative technologies by European businesses, hence contributes to the resilience and competitiveness of the European semiconductor industry and enables digital and green transition. The project is expected to generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities across major sectors of the economy (mobility, energy, IT, consumer electronics) that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.
While the project activities would generally fall Annex I of the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) ("Integrated chemical installations"), the scope of this project concerns the modification of an existing, already authorised site. As such, it would potentially fall under point 13 a) Annex II of the EIA directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, but only in case the project is expected to have "adverse effects on the environment". Followed by national legislation Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVPG), the Competent Authority of Altötting District Office (Germany) confirmed that the project is not expected to result in any significant adverse environmental impacts with regard to air pollution control, noise protection, waste management, water protection and nature conservation.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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