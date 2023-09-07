WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING

The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal - Innovation, Digital and Human Capital. It concerns private sector investments in innovative advanced manufacturing line to produce next generation hyper pure polysilicon suitable for semiconductor applications. The project is fully in line with EU policies including the European Chips Act, Key Enabling Technologies (KETs) initiative and a New Industrial Strategy. The project bridges the gap between research and industrial activities by promoting the industrialization of innovative technologies by European businesses, hence contributes to the resilience and competitiveness of the European semiconductor industry and enables digital and green transition. The project is expected to generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities across major sectors of the economy (mobility, energy, IT, consumer electronics) that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.