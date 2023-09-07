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WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 150.000.000 €
Industrie : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/12/2023 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/12/2023
20230306
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING
WACKER CHEMIE AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 330 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of a new high-tech advanced manufacturing line to produce the next generation of semiconductor grade polysilicon suitable for future microelectronic device applications

The manufacturing line will increase the manufacturing capacity of the final surface cleaning step ("etching") for semiconductor grade polysilicon production. The project will therefore contribute to Europe's technological leadership and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications and help to accelerate the digital transition.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal - Innovation, Digital and Human Capital. It concerns private sector investments in innovative advanced manufacturing line to produce next generation hyper pure polysilicon suitable for semiconductor applications. The project is fully in line with EU policies including the European Chips Act, Key Enabling Technologies (KETs) initiative and a New Industrial Strategy. The project bridges the gap between research and industrial activities by promoting the industrialization of innovative technologies by European businesses, hence contributes to the resilience and competitiveness of the European semiconductor industry and enables digital and green transition. The project is expected to generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities across major sectors of the economy (mobility, energy, IT, consumer electronics) that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

While the project activities would generally fall Annex I of the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) ("Integrated chemical installations"), the scope of this project concerns the modification of an existing, already authorised site. As such, it would potentially fall under point 13 a) Annex II of the EIA directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, but only in case the project is expected to have "adverse effects on the environment". Followed by national legislation Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVPG), the Competent Authority of Altötting District Office (Germany) confirmed that the project is not expected to result in any significant adverse environmental impacts with regard to air pollution control, noise protection, waste management, water protection and nature conservation.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 September 2023
1 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173190058
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230306
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING
Andere Links
Übersicht
WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING
Datenblätter
WACKER ADVANCED POLYSILICON MANUFACTURING

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