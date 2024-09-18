REUTLINGEN PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

The project contributes to meeting security of supply objectives, improving integration of renewables and it complies with the efficiency criteria defined in the EU Energy Efficiency Directive in the district heating sector. It is aligned with the objectives of Bank's Energy Lending Policy (Energy Efficiency, Decarbonising Energy Supply, Securing the Enabling Infrastructure), the Climate Bank Roadmap , and it complies with the Climate Action Objective. The project is in line with the Climate policy targets of Germany. The project will generate good economic returns.





The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





In financial terms, the EIB loan is expected to allow the borrower to diversify its funding sources (with first time financing from EIB) at attractive financial conditions, with a long term tenor (at least 20 years) and grace period (up to 2 years), reflecting the average economic life of the assets. The EIB loan also allows a high flexibility in the use of the credit line, with limited commitment fees over a 4 year availability period. In non-financial terms, the granting of the EIB loan is considered to have a positive signalling and catalytic effect.