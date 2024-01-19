USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project consists in a municipal framework loan to contribute to the modernisation of municipal infrastructure and services of the City of Usti nad Labem.
The aim is to support eligible schemes coherent with the development strategy of the City of Usti nad Labem.
The Project shall support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic in the period 2024-2028. The Project will address a number of market failures that justify the use of public financing to address the investment gap. In particular the Project intervenes in provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, transport and energy efficiency) and is expected to generate positive externalities (including energy savings and climate action), resulting in higher quality of services for citizens. Importantly, the EIB will bring financial value added through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, enabling a faster absorption of EU grants, a positive signalling effect on the market and advantageous financing terms.
The EIB will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.