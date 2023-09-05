AQP WATER SECTOR GREEN LOAN

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Puglia Region in Italy which is a less developed region. The Project will improve the coverage and quality of integrated water services, and bring operational efficiency improvements as well as increased resilience towards droughts. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health, environmental benefits and water security (including resilience against climate change), which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





The EIB support is expected to bring a tangible value added by lowering the project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the magnitude of the project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will contribute to accelerate its implementation.