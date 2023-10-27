WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project consists of a multi-sector framework loan supporting the multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland.
This operation concerns a municipal framework loan for urban infrastructure investments in the City of Wroclaw, Poland. This is a sub-operation under UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249) to co-finance municipal infrastructure primarily given increased demand for municipal services and infrastructure due to number of Ukrainian refugees in the City of Wroclaw.
The Project supports the implementation of the Wroclaw Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies. It is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration as well as EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis.
The Project addresses a number of market failures. The eligible sectors include public goods and quasi-public goods in which the public administration is investing. The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life, urban environment and social inclusion, comprising refugees and host communities.
The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, contribution to sustainable cities and communities being the most significant one.
The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed Very Good, contributing notably to structuring the operation.
The Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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