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WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
138.239.292,24 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 138.239.292,24 €
Stadtentwicklung : 138.239.292,24 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/12/2023 : 138.239.292,24 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/12/2023
20230189
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
CITY OF WROCLAW
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 600 million (EUR 134 million)
PLN 724 million (EUR 162 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a multi-sector framework loan supporting the multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland.

This operation concerns a municipal framework loan for urban infrastructure investments in the City of Wroclaw, Poland. This is a sub-operation under UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249) to co-finance municipal infrastructure primarily given increased demand for municipal services and infrastructure due to number of Ukrainian refugees in the City of Wroclaw.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the implementation of the Wroclaw Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies. It is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration as well as EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis.


The Project addresses a number of market failures. The eligible sectors include public goods and quasi-public goods in which the public administration is investing. The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life, urban environment and social inclusion, comprising refugees and host communities.﻿

The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, contribution to sustainable cities and communities being the most significant one.

The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed Very Good, contributing notably to structuring the operation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive2014/23/EU /2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
27 Oktober 2023
6 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
01/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173869726
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230189
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Andere Links
Übersicht
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datenblätter
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

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