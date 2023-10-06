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DKB REPOWEREU FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 90.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/11/2023 : 10.000.000 €
30/11/2023 : 90.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DKB REPOWEREU FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/11/2023
20230182
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DKB REPOWEREU FL
DEUTSCHE KREDITBANK AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists in a framework loan to finance small and medium-sized onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects in Germany.

The aim is to support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation. Consequently, it will contribute to EU energy objectives and help to tackle climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project contributes for 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy the REPowerEU action Plan as well as the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of Germany. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 Oktober 2023
30 November 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
11/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DKB REPOWEREU FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DKB REPOWEREU FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171419083
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230182
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DKB REPOWEREU FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
DKB REPOWEREU FL
Datenblätter
DKB REPOWEREU FL

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