DKB RENEWABLE ENERGY AND MUNICIPAL INFRASTR II

The financing of this project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) and Integrated Territorial Development (Support for Urban, Regional and Rural Development), as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. 50% of the project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and France, and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. The remainder concerns financing of small infrastructure and sustainable municipal investments undertaken by public sector companies. The upgrading, replacement and reorganisation of urban infrastructure and public facilities provides externalities including economic growth and knowledge externalities. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The operation will capitalize on the sound market position of the Financial Intermediary in the region, who

has shown in the past its capacity to originate opportunities compliant with the EIB requirements. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.