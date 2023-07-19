MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The project consists in a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) for the national promotional institution of the Republic of Malta, the Malta Development Bank (MDB) to finance eligible green projects carried out by small-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps or public entities.
The aim is to improve favourable long-term funding to the target beneficiaries in order to enhance the competitiveness of the Maltese economy. By enhancing access to green finance, the MBIL will contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.
The proposed MBIL would be a pathfinder operation and aims at financing small-sized investments promoted by SMEs, Mid-caps and public sector entities to be allocated 100% under the green objectives window i.e. climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES).
The loan will also have a significant impact (100%) on cohesion areas as Malta is an EIB cohesion priority region under article 309(a).
The proposed operation will support MDB's ambition to become a reference institution to foster much needed green investments in Malta.
Thanks to MDB's presence and positioning on the market through guarantee and co-lending schemes with commercial banks, the operation will reach a significant number of small final beneficiaries not having direct access to EIB funding, for investments having a high economic impact throughout the national territory. This will help recovery from C19 pandemic as well as mitigate the negative effect of the Ukraine crisis on economic growth.
The provision of targeted technical support under the Green Gateway is envisaged to help MDB build capacity on sourcing and assessing the eligibility of green projects, but also to support it on reporting to EIB.
The operation will contribute to generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form for instance of reduction in carbon and air pollution.
In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the EIB will require such intermediary institution to take all the required measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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