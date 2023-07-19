MDB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

The proposed MBIL would be a pathfinder operation and aims at financing small-sized investments promoted by SMEs, Mid-caps and public sector entities to be allocated 100% under the green objectives window i.e. climate action & environmental sustainability (CA&ES).

The loan will also have a significant impact (100%) on cohesion areas as Malta is an EIB cohesion priority region under article 309(a).

The proposed operation will support MDB's ambition to become a reference institution to foster much needed green investments in Malta.

Thanks to MDB's presence and positioning on the market through guarantee and co-lending schemes with commercial banks, the operation will reach a significant number of small final beneficiaries not having direct access to EIB funding, for investments having a high economic impact throughout the national territory. This will help recovery from C19 pandemic as well as mitigate the negative effect of the Ukraine crisis on economic growth.

The provision of targeted technical support under the Green Gateway is envisaged to help MDB build capacity on sourcing and assessing the eligibility of green projects, but also to support it on reporting to EIB.

The operation will contribute to generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form for instance of reduction in carbon and air pollution.