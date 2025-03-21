BEA YOUTH & GENDER INCLUSION & BLUE ECONOMY MBIL

The EIB loan to Banque El Amana (BEA) in Mauritania aims to facilitate access to finance for SMEs and MidCaps, with a strong emphasis on youth employment, gender inclusion, and the development of the blue economy.





At least 30% of the loan amount will target businesses led or founded by young entrepreneurs or employing a significant proportion of young people. This focus directly addresses the high youth unemployment rates in Mauritania, where over 60% of the working-age population is under 35, and nearly half of the youth population is unemployed. The operation supports the EU-Mauritania Migration Partnership launched in 2024, aiming to create job opportunities for young Mauritanians to mitigate migration pressures and promote regional stability.





Additionally, 30% of the loan will be directed toward businesses owned, run, or employing women, aligned with the 2X Challenge criteria for gender equality. This is crucial in addressing the declining financial inclusion of women in Mauritania, where female financial inclusion dropped from 21% in 2014 to 15% in 2017. The operation will empower women in business, contributing to economic inclusion and sustainable growth.





Furthermore, 20% of the loan will be allocated to the blue economy, supporting sectors such as sustainable fisheries and eco-friendly tourism, building on the momentum from BEA's collaboration with KfW and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. These investments will contribute to the development of Mauritania's blue economy, fostering value-added activities in fisheries, promoting responsible resource management, and creating decent jobs, in line with the EU's Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement.





The availability of long-term Euro funds will help BEA diversify funding, extend loan tenors, and deepen the financial market. EIB's gender and youth employment targets will enhance BEA's reporting and product development. BEA is also developing an Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) for the blue economy, with technical assistance for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting practices.