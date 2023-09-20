EXAGON XIC LATIN AMERICA FUND I

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
- Telekommunikation - Information und Kommunikation
Fund focused on equity and equity-like investments, focusing predominantly on renewable energy and related infrastructure sectors in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The fund will predominantly target greenfield infrastructure investments in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean. The fund will have a significant focus on financing and supporting climate action and environmental sustainability in the target region.
EIB's investment supports a newly set-up and fully independent fund manager in raising its first fund focused on renewables and sustainable infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean, which will address a significant market gap in infrastructure investments in the region. The individual team members have previous experience investing in the Latin American infrastructure and renewables sector.
Through an investment in the Fund, the EIB will (i) address the market gap related to the scarcity of capital for renewable energy and related infrastructure in the target region, (ii) support an experienced team to raise their first fund under an independent set-up, (iii) as a cornerstone investor attract other private and institutional investors to join the Fund (iv) help the Fund to reach an adequate first close size and start deploying capital on the ground.
The Fund is expected to address several Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG"), among which, SDG 7, SDG 13, SDG 12 and SDG 9.
The operation is strongly aligned with EU policy goals, meets the Bank's priority objectives in climate action and environment, and supports focus areas of the European Commission's assistance programme (Private Sector Development, Environment and Climate Change and Energy). It will also contribute to advance development priorities included in national strategies, the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy and the European Green Deal.
The fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process, which the fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
The Bank will require the fund manager to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund are tendered in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.