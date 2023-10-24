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BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 400.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/12/2023 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2023
20230079
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME
BERLINER WASSERBETRIEBE AOER
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 978 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is part of the 2023 to 2027 investment programme of Berliner Wasserbetriebe (BWB), the public water company for Berlin and surrounding communities. The investments mainly consist of the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment facilities.

The aim is to contribute to mitigate market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure that make a positive impact on the environment, public health and climate, not fully reflected in the current water and wastewater tariffs in the serviced area. More specifically, the project aims to: (i) adapt to climate change to ensure sufficient quantity and quality of water supply to BWB's customers (ii) increase the removal of nutrients and micro-pollutants from the wastewater effluent to improve the quality of the receiving surface water body (iii) meet the demands for water supply and wastewater disposal in the service area, thereby enhancing the quality of life of local population. The investments are also expected to increase the generation of renewable energy and improve water and energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the 2023-2027 investment programme in water supply and wastewater collection and treatment of Berliner Wasserbetriebe (BWB), Germany's largest water utility. The service area of BWB covers the State of Berlin and localities in the neighbouring State of Brandenburg, and has a total population of around 4.4 million inhabitants. The investment programme mainly consists of the extension, upgrading and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment facilities. The project aims to: (i) adapt to climate change to ensure sufficient quantity and quality of water supply to BWB's customers, (ii) increase the removal of nutrients and micro-pollutants from the wastewater effluent to improve the quality of the receiving surface water body and (iii) meet the demands for water supply and wastewater disposal in the service area, thereby enhancing the quality of life of the population in the service area. The investments are also expected to increase the generation of renewable energy and improve water and energy efficiency. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water and wastewater tariffs in the service area.

 

The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's substantial long-term investment programme into its water and wastewater systems, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to drawdowns, interest rate arrangements and grace periods, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the project.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

By contributing to sustainable water and wastewater management, the programme will make an overall positive environmental impact, in line with BWB's 2002 sustainability strategy to further contribute to a more sustainable and climate resilient Berlin. The project supports compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU 98/83/EC), the Urban Wastewater Directive (91/271/EEC) and EU and national environmental legislation. It will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular, among others, to climate mitigation and adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water resources and pollution prevention and control, by increasing water and energy efficiency, reducing storm water overflows emissions and improving wastewater treatment. Some investments may entail limited environmental and social impacts, therefore these may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Where a formal EIA is required, a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the EIB, and published on its website. BWB will be required to verify that all of the schemes submitted for EIB financing are in line with the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. Should any part of the project bring a negative impact on a nature conservation site, BWB will have to inform EIB about the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

This will be the sixth operation of BWB financed by the EIB since 1994.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 Oktober 2023
18 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
09/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
175334193
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230079
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/03/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME

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