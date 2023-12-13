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RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
1.200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Dänemark : 1.200.000.000 €
Energie : 1.200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2023 : 500.000.000 €
21/06/2024 : 700.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
Related public register
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Projektbeskrivelse for landanlæg til Thor Havmøllepark –Løsning Nord
Related public register
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - LANDANLÆG TIL THOR HAVVINDMØLLEPARK - MILJØKONSEKVENSRAPPORT
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Høring: Offentlig høring om havvindmølleprojekt Thor Havvindmøllepark
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Offshore Wind Farm - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Havvindmøllepark - Miljøkonsekvensrapport
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark/Deutschland: EIB kofinanziert neuen RWE-Offshore-Windpark mit 1,2 Milliarden Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2023
20230078
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
RWE AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1200 million
EUR 3235 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the design, implementation and operation of a 1000MW offshore wind farm, including offshore substation and export cable, in the North Sea West of Nissum Fjord, at about 20 km from Jutland shore.

The offshore wind farm will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. It will rely on revenues from the wholesale market, as the 20-year support from the contract for difference support scheme is on a near-zero subsidy basis. The project will therefore improve market efficiency and competition.

Additionality and Impact

This operation consists of the construction and operation of a new offshore wind farm that will contribute to (i) the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Denmark and (ii) the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), Climate Action (transversal) and Environmental Sustainability.

In terms of addressing market failures, the offshore wind farm primarily reduces carbon and air pollution externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.

The project will mainly rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidised commercial power purchase agreements), as the 20-year support from the contract for difference support scheme is on a near-zero subsidy basis. Multiple developers bid in the 2021 auction at the lowest possible ("near zero") price (0.01 øre/kWh, or ~1.3 cEUR/MWh) for the Thor concession. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.

The operation is expected to yield 'very good' quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, knowledge externalities, fair employment creation and governance arrangements. Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) was carried out for the plan of the offshore wind farm and its offshore and onshore grid connection. Offshore wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The competent authorities have screened-in the project and its grid connection infrastructure. The project's offshore EIA process is ongoing at the time of appraisal. Compliance of the permitting process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

In 2021, a dedicated offshore wind tender was organised for the concession of the 1 GW Thor project. The promoter was awarded winning bidder. The promoter is deemed to be a private company without special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
27 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Projektbeskrivelse for landanlæg til Thor Havmøllepark –Løsning Nord
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - LANDANLÆG TIL THOR HAVVINDMØLLEPARK - MILJØKONSEKVENSRAPPORT
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Høring: Offentlig høring om havvindmølleprojekt Thor Havvindmøllepark
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Offshore Wind Farm - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Havvindmøllepark - Miljøkonsekvensrapport
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark/Deutschland: EIB kofinanziert neuen RWE-Offshore-Windpark mit 1,2 Milliarden Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184779691
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230078
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Projektbeskrivelse for landanlæg til Thor Havmøllepark –Løsning Nord
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jan 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
186850224
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230078
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - LANDANLÆG TIL THOR HAVVINDMØLLEPARK - MILJØKONSEKVENSRAPPORT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jan 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
186860450
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230078
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Høring: Offentlig høring om havvindmølleprojekt Thor Havvindmøllepark
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213998090
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230078
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Offshore Wind Farm - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213994748
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230078
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Havvindmøllepark - Miljøkonsekvensrapport
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 May 2024
Sprache
Dänisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213994747
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230078
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
Related public register
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Projektbeskrivelse for landanlæg til Thor Havmøllepark –Løsning Nord
Related public register
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - LANDANLÆG TIL THOR HAVVINDMØLLEPARK - MILJØKONSEKVENSRAPPORT
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Høring: Offentlig høring om havvindmølleprojekt Thor Havvindmøllepark
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Offshore Wind Farm - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Havvindmøllepark - Miljøkonsekvensrapport
Andere Links
Übersicht
RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
Datenblätter
RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark/Deutschland: EIB kofinanziert neuen RWE-Offshore-Windpark mit 1,2 Milliarden Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark/Deutschland: EIB kofinanziert neuen RWE-Offshore-Windpark mit 1,2 Milliarden Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN
Related public register
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Projektbeskrivelse for landanlæg til Thor Havmøllepark –Løsning Nord
Related public register
10/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - LANDANLÆG TIL THOR HAVVINDMØLLEPARK - MILJØKONSEKVENSRAPPORT
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Høring: Offentlig høring om havvindmølleprojekt Thor Havvindmøllepark
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Offshore Wind Farm - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RWE THOR OFFSHORE WIND FARM GREEN LOAN - Thor Havvindmøllepark - Miljøkonsekvensrapport

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