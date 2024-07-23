DE WATERGROEP - SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY

The project concerns part of the 2023-2028 investment programme in the drinking water production and distribution facilities of De Watergroep, the largest drinking water company in Flanders, Belgium. The service area of the Watergroep covers 177 municipalities in four of the five Flemish provinces (including Limburg, which is an EU Cohesion region).

The investments will rehabilitate and extend the water supply network and thus enhance its water and energy efficiency. The project aims at improving the quality, efficiency and affordability of the water supply services, thereby enhancing the quality of life of the 3.3 million population in the service area.

The project contributes to compliance with European and Flemish water regulations and environmental standards. The project will also contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure that generates positive externalities, including avoided public health costs, environmental benefits of improved water quality, and enhanced mitigation and adaptation to the adverse impacts of climate change that are not fully reflected in the applicable water tariffs.

In view of the capital-intensive nature of De Watergroep's activities and the magnitude of the required debt financing, the Bank adds importantly to the depth of the available funding options, acting alongside other banks. The Bank is able to provide long-term financing, aligning maturities to the extended economic life of the investments.