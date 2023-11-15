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LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 150.000.000 €
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/01/2024 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 August 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/01/2024
20230056
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
INVESTITIONSBANK DES LANDES BRANDENBURG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 150 million
EUR 1300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists of a framework loan (FL) financing investments carried out by public promoters that support the economic transition away from coal mining of Lusatia (Lausitz) region.

To achieve the region's decarbonisation, investments will be made into various multi-purpose socio-economic, environmental infrastructure and activities. In particular, eligible sectors will be: basic economic infrastructure, innovation research and science, including health services, urban and regional development measures, sustainable transport and mobility, green energy and digitalisation, education and technical training, culture and arts, sports, climate protection, nature and landscape.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aims to address the challenges and opportunities arising from the transition to a climate neutral economy from lignite based activities. It is comprised of mainly small multi-sector investments under the "Lausitzprogramm 2038 of the Land Brandenburg".

 

The Project supports a Just Transition and fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, increasing endowment with vital infrastructure essential to social and economic cohesion.

 

The Project is envisaged to mainly support integrated urban and regional development which will improve provision of business infrastructure, facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents and attractiveness to tourists. The Project will also support health and training, lifelong learning and skills development, which will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour, protect persons from sliding into long-term unemployment. Energy projects will reduce carbon and air pollution externalities while mobility projects will shift traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduce related negative transport externalities.


In financial terms the EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives including, but not limited to the following EU Directives: Strategic environmental assessment (SEA-2001/42/EC), Environmental impact assessment (EIA- 2011/92/EU, amended by2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC), Birds (2009/147/EC), Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), as transposed into national law.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be/have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2023
10 Januar 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179853187
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230056
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL
Datenblätter
LAUSITZ ECONOMIC TRANSITION FL

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