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BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
475.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 475.000.000 €
Verkehr : 475.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2023 : 475.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Nord-Süd-Metrolinie in Brüssel

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 November 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2023
20230044
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
REGION DE BRUXELLES CAPITALE,SOCIETE DES TRANSPORTS INTERCOMMUNAUX DE BRUXELLES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 475 million
EUR 1660 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the implementation of Phase I of the metro line 3 (M3) which consists of upgrading the existing tram infrastructure (pre-metro) into a fully-fledged metro line in the central underground transport corridor between Albert and Gare du Nord (6km), in Brussels. This is part of a wider programme of strategic transport investments carried out by the 'Région de Bruxelles Capitale (RBC)' to modernise the existing public transport infrastructure and fleets, as well as to extend the network.

The loan will support the implementation of the Sustainable Mobility Plan for Brussels Region and will contribute to improving quality, reliability, capacity, safety and accessibility of the public transport services, thus favouring the use of public transport and promoting intermodality and modal transfer away from private cars as well as improving energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The project will increase the quality and appeal of public transport services to bring about the modal shift targeted in the Brussels region's strategic documents.

The investments to be financed will carry benefits by improving the quality of service provided in terms of comfort, availability and reliability on the core section of the public transport network between Brussels-North and Albert, especially during peak hours, through an increase in capacity. This contributes to a modal shift towards the public transport network.

Other benefits of the project include lower overall transport costs for passengers, lower operating costs and a reduction in the main negative externalities of transport, particularly in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, noise and atmospheric pollution, and road accidents.

In addition to the economic benefits mentioned above, the project will have a social impact by improving access to employment, education and facilities, and will contribute substantially to making public transport more affordable, accessible and sustainable in the Brussels region.

The promoter has the necessary expertise to implement the components of the project. There will be annual follow-ups on project progress.

Financially, the operation will ensure that RBC has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing RBC to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank´s provision of a 25-year-financing increases the stability of the management of the Borrower´s long-term obligations. In addition, EIB´s financing contribution will underpin the investment grade profile of the region, acting as a catalyst for crowding in other possible financiers.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's environmental and social management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU), EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC as well as public consultation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
21 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Nord-Süd-Metrolinie in Brüssel

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2024
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172249271
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230044
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jan 2024
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
181897915
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230044
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi
Andere Links
Übersicht
BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Datenblätter
BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Nord-Süd-Metrolinie in Brüssel

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Nord-Süd-Metrolinie in Brüssel
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BRUSSELS REGION SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY II - Etude d’Incidences relative à la construction de la nouvelle station de métros et de trams, entre la station Anneessens et la gare du Midi

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