Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
700.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 700.000.000 €
Industrie : 700.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/04/2025 : 300.000.000 €
10/01/2025 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/01/2025
20230021
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1500 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the promoter's investments in the expansion of the manufacturing capacity for the promoter's semiconductor technologies, components, subsystems and systems with a focus on consumer electronics and electrical mobility. The project is being implemented at two of the promoter's locations in Germany.

The project will reinforce the European semiconductor technology ecosystem by providing energy-efficient, highly performant, and secure/trustworthy components to key European industrial sectors.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns private sector investments in production lines for high value-added products that contribute to the competitiveness of all major economic sectors in the EU. The semiconductor value chain is of strategic importance for Europe and has a prominent position under a number of EU policies with the overall objective to reverse the declining European share of this market and to ensure that Europe makes the best of this technology to boost innovation, growth and jobs creation across the economy. The project is in line with the European Chips Act to guarantee secure and stable supply chains contributing to reaching the 20% global production capacity target for the EU.

The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its established relationships and reputation in the customer industries as well as its technological edge will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives. 

The Bank's additionality to the project is further underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as a positive signalling effect on other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversification of the company's financing sources. 

The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Juni 2024
10 Januar 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
209042802
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230021
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
Andere Links
Übersicht
BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST
Datenblätter
BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen