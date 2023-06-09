Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 10.400.000 €
Italien : 89.600.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2023 : 10.400.000 €
19/07/2023 : 89.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Mai 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2023
20220995
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI
ENEL X WAY SRL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 231 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project includes the promoter's investments in innovative technologies for: (i) the development of software solutions, digital platforms, tools and services, supporting all different aspects of the vehicle charging process and customer charging experience; (ii) the development of hardware and firmware solutions for alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) recharging products.

The project activities concern beyond-state-of-the-art technology development, classified at level 8 and below of the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) scale. The investments will be carried out at the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) premises, primarily in Italy and to a lesser extent in Spain.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will contribute to develop innovative hardware, software and digital technology solutions supporting the deployment and adoption of electromobility by private customers, corporates and public sector. It will in general help lowering the existing barriers for a wider adoption of electromobility. It is expected to contribute to further knowledge creation and diffusion, to the transformation of the automotive and transport industry in the direction of electrification and increased sustainability and will directly and indirectly contribute to preserving and scaling up R&D employment and contribute to economic growth in Europe.


Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" and to EIB "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" policy objectives. A small part of them contribute to the EU's economic, social and territorial "Cohesion" policy objective. The EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative and still market-entry-stage vehicle electrification technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.

 

The Promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and in-house capabilities will help implement a sound and sustainable Project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, it will contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, it will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The EIB financing provides substantial financial advantage as well as higher flexibility compared to alternative sources of funding. This is reflected by loan tenor, grace and disbursement periods being beyond those normally available in the market.


The EIB commitment for a relatively long tenor will send a positive signal to the market regarding the soundness of the ENEL's long-term strategy and its commitment to electric mobility as an integral part of its operations.


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Besides the development of software solutions, the project does not include the deployment of infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV )charging stations. Therefore, the project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Where and if applicable, the requirements of Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 Juni 2023
19 Juli 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168002831
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220995
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI
Datenblätter
ENEL DIGITAL & EV RDI

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen