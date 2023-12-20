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RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
38.980.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 38.980.000 €
Verkehr : 38.980.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/05/2025 : 38.980.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/05/2025
20220975
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
RHEIN-NECKAR-VERKEHR GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 95 million
EUR 216 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the purchase of new and better tram rolling stock, replacing old trams in the Rhine-Neckar region, more specifically around the cities of Mannheim and Heidelberg.

The aim is to increase the tram capacity, comfort and service level, enable sustainable resource-efficient transport, as well as reduce noise emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project will enhance the performance and capacity for a large urbanized area on the Rhein-Neckar rivers' crossing. The project aims at reducing private car use in three important cities, supporting the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities, in particular the emission of GHG and pollutants of the transport sector.

The Bank's loan will be a cornerstone of the financing for the Borrower's investment programme in urban rolling stock, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's affordability.

The loan will have a maturity that stretches longer than the duration of the borrower's Public Service Contracts and will offer multiple disbursements with the possibility to fix them on a forward basis during the availability period. This will enable the borrower to match the schedule of any instalments to be paid by the borrower to the tram manufacturer.

The availability period as well as the grace period will be in line with the long implementation period of the project. This will also allow the borrower to match-fund future cash flows under the project. By locking in the interest rate conditions at the time of pricing up to the maximum tenor of the loan, the borrower achieves high predictability of financing cashflows.

The EIB loan will complement loans from the banks KFW-Ipex and NordLB, as well as a portion of regional authorities' grants.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of the new tram rolling stock does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. If the project includes the construction of depots, then compliance with the EIA Directive will be assessed and, if needed, the EIB's loan will be conditional to obtaining the necessary environmental screening decisions, approvals or permits. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new trams' improved energy efficiency.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Dezember 2023
22 Mai 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170304381
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220975
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
Andere Links
Übersicht
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023
Datenblätter
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2023

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