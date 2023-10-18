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ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Benin : 70.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/12/2023 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/12/2023
20220950
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
MINISTERE DU CADRE DE VIE ET DES TRANSPORTS CHARGE DU DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE - REPUBLIQUE DU BENIN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 342 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance a rainwater drainage infrastructure targeting several secondary cities in Benin, covering 3 cities in the North of the country, Natitingou, Djougou and Kandi.

The aim is to extend and rehabilitate the primary and secondary rainwater drainage systems, as well as related roads of the concerned cities. The project will significantly decrease flooding, as well as stagnating water, with a positive impact on human and economic development. It will considerably contribute to improve the living conditions of the population and to climate change adaptation.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support the Government of Benin to cope with recurrent floods in selected secondary cities through the construction and rehabilitation of rainwater drainage infrastructure (primary and secondary canals, gutters, etc). As such, the project will contribute to the adaptation of the beneficiary cities to the effects of climate change.

The operation is aligned with Benin's Government Action Plan and with EIB and EU policy objectives, including with the Global Gateway investment package for climate resilience. The cities which will benefit from EIB financing are located in the north of the country. The development of basic infrastructure in these cities will contribute to maintaining peace and security, which is in line with the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Benin. The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions including long availability and grace periods. The project will comply with with the Bank's high standards. 

The operation will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG13 - Climate Action. It will also indirectly support SDG 1 - No poverty, SDG 3 - Good Health and 6 - Clean water and sanitation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will ensure that the project and the promoter's procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring comply with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Oktober 2023
29 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
174616757
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220950
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Benin
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177752273
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220950
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Benin
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II - RAPPORT D’ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL (EIES) APPROFONDIE
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
Andere Links
Übersicht
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II
Datenblätter
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

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