ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The project will finance a rainwater drainage infrastructure targeting several secondary cities in Benin, covering 3 cities in the North of the country, Natitingou, Djougou and Kandi.
The aim is to extend and rehabilitate the primary and secondary rainwater drainage systems, as well as related roads of the concerned cities. The project will significantly decrease flooding, as well as stagnating water, with a positive impact on human and economic development. It will considerably contribute to improve the living conditions of the population and to climate change adaptation.
The project will support the Government of Benin to cope with recurrent floods in selected secondary cities through the construction and rehabilitation of rainwater drainage infrastructure (primary and secondary canals, gutters, etc). As such, the project will contribute to the adaptation of the beneficiary cities to the effects of climate change.
The operation is aligned with Benin's Government Action Plan and with EIB and EU policy objectives, including with the Global Gateway investment package for climate resilience. The cities which will benefit from EIB financing are located in the north of the country. The development of basic infrastructure in these cities will contribute to maintaining peace and security, which is in line with the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Benin. The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions including long availability and grace periods. The project will comply with with the Bank's high standards.
The operation will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG13 - Climate Action. It will also indirectly support SDG 1 - No poverty, SDG 3 - Good Health and 6 - Clean water and sanitation.
The EIB will ensure that the project and the promoter's procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring comply with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles.
Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
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